Tinubu lauds badminton player, Eniola Bolaji on Paralympic feat

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday congratulated Eniola Bolaji on winning a medal in badminton at the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

The 18-year-old Eniola clinched bronze in the women’s Para-badminton SL3 at the Paris Paralympics on Monday, becoming the first African athlete to achieve such a feat in the sport at the Games.

Tinubu commended Bolaji for her courage and resilience, which she demonstrated against all odds to secure Nigeria’s first medal at the Games, in a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, his spokesman.

“The President thanks the young athlete for making the nation proud and describes her as a fine example of the resourcefulness, talent and grit of Nigeria’s youths.

“President Tinubu enjoins Ms Bolaji not to relent but to keep striving for success,” said Ajuri Ngelale.

