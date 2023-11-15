Tinubu for independence commemoration in Guinea Bissau

President Bola Tinubu will, on Thursday, join other Heads of State and Government in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau, to celebrate the country’s 50th Independence Anniversary and Armed Forces Day.

President Tinubu will arrive in Bissau for the ceremony, which will be hosted by President Umaro Sissoco Embalo.

Guinea-Bissau marked its 50th Independence Anniversary on September 24, 2023, but the Government had scheduled all celebrations for November 16, 2023.

The President is expected to return to Nigeria on Thursday, says Ajuri Ngelale, the president’s spokesman.