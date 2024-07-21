Tinubu condoles with Vietnam over passing of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong

President Bola Tinubu has extended his condolences to the government and the people of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam over the passing of General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng.

Nguyễn Phú Trọng was the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

As head of the Politburo and Central Military Commission, he was the leader of Vietnam. He also served as President from 2018 to 2021.

President Tinubu also commiserates with the widow of the late Vietnamese leader, Madam Ngô Thị Mận.

The President expresses his profound sympathy over the loss, noting the huge influence and efforts of the deceased leader in shaping Vietnam.

President Tinubu assures the people of Vietnam of Nigeria’s solidarity at this time of grief.

