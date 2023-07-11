Tinubu condemns killings in Plateau, Benue

828 828

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness and grief over the rounds of violence and killings in Plateau and Benue.

This is contained in a statement by Dele Alake, Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The President condemned the most recent internecine killings in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau and parts of Benue.

Tinubu found very depressing the festering reprisal attacks, needless and avoidable bloodletting among communities in the two states.

“It is most unfortunate that in this orgy of violence, an innocent eight-month-old baby in Farin Lamba community of Vwang District, Jos South Local Government, died in a conflict she knew nothing about.

“A major consequence of perennial conflict is always the tragic loss of innocent lives.

“To build virile, peaceful and prosperous communities demand tolerance and forgiveness for every perceived wrongdoing,” the President said.

To rebuild trust and restore harmony to these conflict areas, President Tinubu urged all stakeholders in the areas to help foster genuine and long lasting peace.

He called for further collaboration among community leaders, religious leaders, traditional rulers, socio-cultural organisations as well as the leadership of Arewa Consultative Forum, Jama’atu Nasril Islam, and Christian Association of Nigeria.

While reaffirming his government’s strong determination to stamp out violent crimes and all forms of criminalities everywhere in Nigeria, the President directed security agencies to fish out the masterminds of the dastardly acts to face the full wrath of law.

He, however, charged the governments of Plateau and Benue States and emergency response agencies to provide support and immediate relief to victims who have been displaced as a result of the conflicts.

No fewer than 24 persons were reportedly killed in Akpuuna village in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue on Saturday, according to Tersoo Kula, the spokesman for state governor.

According to him, the gunmen operated for more than two hours without intervention of security forces.

Also, at least 15 people were killed in an attack in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau, on Saturday.

Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria alleged that a militia group invaded their communities killing and maiming people while destroying over 70 houses.

According to chairman of the group in Plateau, Nuru Abdullahi, at least 2,000 cattle belonging to its members were still missing after the invasion.

The crisis in the two states started early in the first quarter of this year with various security measures being taken by the federal and state governments.