Tinubu approves distribution of 20% palliative through traditional, religious institutions

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu has approved that 20 percent of palliative in terms of food intervention be routed through religious and traditional institutions.

He revealed this while delivering the keynote address at a High-Level Dialogue of Faith Leaders on Nutrition in Nigeria.

Shettima said at the event held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday: “The Imam of Bayero University mentioned about the exclusion of the traditional and religious leaders in the distribution of palliatives.

“The President has approved that 20 percent of the palliative in terms of food intervention be routed through our religious organisations and the traditional institutions.

Also Read:

“The Tsangaya schools, the mission schools will be specially targeted for such intervention.”

The Vice-President said that the government was working out logistics through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture to ensure smooth implementation of the intervention programme.

Shettima added: “This intervention will be anchored in the office of the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, and he is going to anchor the programme.

“We are going to provide the overall supervision towards the implementation of the programme.

“Also 20 percent of the funds for the School Feeding Programme is going to be channeled through the office of the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning to the religious bodies.”

Shettima stated that the government had already commenced engagement and working out modalities for the intervention to ensure a very transparent disbursement, taken into cognisance of all tendencies in our system.

He added that the intervention would include Tsangaya and Mission schools.