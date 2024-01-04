Tinubu appoints six executive directors for NPA, NIMASA

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, appointed six new executive directors in the Nigerian Ports Authority and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency.

Both agencies are under the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday titled, ‘President Tinubu appoints new executive directors in agencies under the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.’

At the NPA, Tinubu appointed Vivian Edet as Executive Director, Finance and Administration; Olalekan Badmus as Executive Director, Marine and Operations and Ibrahim Umar as Executive Director, Engineering and Technical Services.

At NIMASA, he named Jibril Abba Executive Director, Maritime Labour and Cabotage Services; Chudi Offodile Executive Director, Finance and Administration and Fatai Adeyemi Executive Director, Operations.

According to Ngelale, the President approved the appointments with the firm belief that “the new appointees will expeditiously and efficiently execute on their collective mandate to create the conditions required to significantly raise the contribution of the Marine and Blue Economy sector to the nation’s GDP.”

Tinubu also expects the new appointees to transform “the Nigerian economy into a labour-intensive and inclusive one that creates new opportunity for all Nigerians in accordance with the Renewed Hope Agenda, under the guidance of the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola.”