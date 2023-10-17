Tinubu appoints new ICPC Chairman, Secretary 

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new Chairman/Chief Executive Officer and Secretary of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale announced this in a statement Tuesday.

Ngelale said the new ICPC management team are: Dr Musa Aliyu and Clifford Oparaodu as Chairman and Secretary.

He indicated that the appointment was in an exercise of powers conferred on the president as established in Section 3(6) of the ICPC in Act, 2000.

Ngelale added that it was in furtherance of the Renewed Hope mandate to reform key institutions and invigorate Nigeria’s war on corruption.

He said that the new ICPC Chairman’s appointment would be confirmed by the Senate.

He related that the President has also approved the outgoing Chairman’s request to proceed on pre-end of tenure leave beginning on November 4, ahead of the expiration of his tenure in Feb. 3, 2024.

The position of Secretary to the Commission does not require Senate’s confirmation and, therefore, the appointment of Oparaodu takes immediate effect.

Aliyu has embarked on many far-reaching reforms as the Attorney General of Jigawa since September 2019 and holds Bachelors, Masters and Doctorate degrees in Law.

He was also named as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria-designate in October.

Oparaodu is a lawyer with over 30 years of experience and had served in the public service as a Member of the Rivers Judicial Service Commission.

He was also the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of Port Harcourt City Local Government Council.

The President urged the new ICPC management team to be above board as they discharge their duties without fear or favour concerning all matters before them.