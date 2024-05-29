Tinubu applauds NDDC, commissions N10b Ibeno Bridge



President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has applauded the Niger Delta Development Commission as he inaugurated the N10 billion Iko-Atabrikang-Opolom-IwuoAchang Road project, which includes the 600-metre Ibeno Bridge, in Ibeno Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, President Tinubu described the landmark project as a significant milestone in the development of the Niger Delta region

The President was represented by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

He stated: “I am glad to see the progress being made in the Niger Delta region with the completion of this impactful road and bridge. I commend the Minister of Niger Delta Development and the NDDC for their efforts in seeing this project through.



“I also congratulate the Governor of Akwa Ibom State for his role in this achievement. This project marks a step forward in the roadmap to transform Nigeria’s infrastructure. It is heartening to witness the positive impact of the new NDDC in the region which is totally uncommon.”



President Tinubu gave kudos to the NDDC Board and Management for delivering people-oriented projects in the Niger Delta region, citing the recent commissioning of the 25.735 km Ogbia-Emakalakala-Akipelai-Etiama-Nembe Road with seven bridges in Bayelsa State and the 132KV Transmission Line and I32KV/33KV electricity substation at Ode-Erinje in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.



He said that despite the challenges of developing the Niger Delta region, the NDDC had risen to the challenge by executing projects that have improved the lives of the people, remarking: “I am very pleased with the performance of the current leadership of the NDDC.”



Also speaking, the Minister for Niger Delta Development, Engr. Abubakar Momoh, said that the project was a positive response to the performance bond endorsed by the Ministry and the NDDC. He said that with the presence of the Senate President and other members of the National Assembly at the commissioning ceremony, he was confident that the 2024 budget of the NDDC would be attended to expeditiously.



The Minister noted that the President had mandated the NDDC to complete and commission all ongoing projects.



In his own remarks, the NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, described the multi-billion-naira project as an enduring legacy in the Niger Delta region, noting: “The road project is a major undertaking that will enhance and stimulate economic activities within the community.



Ogbuku said that apart from the several big-ticket projects inaugurated by the NDDC in the last two weeks, the Commission was also taking its free medical outreach to all the states of the Niger Delta region.



The NDDC Chief Executive Officer assured the Ibeno people that the NDDC would give them the special attention that they deserved as a major contributor to the oil wealth of the nation.



According to the project brief signed by the NDDC Executive Director Projects, Sir Victor Antai, the contract for the phase one of the project was awarded on June 3, 2003, and completed in 2013.



The brief showed that the virgin road was executed in a very challenging environment for road construction, linkin over 20 communities separated by the Qua Ibo River in Ibeno LGA.



Giving a goodwill message, the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, represented by the Deputy Governor, Senator Akon Eyakeni, commended the Board and Management of NDDC for the completing the road and bridge, which he said “holds significant importance for the local communities.”

´The establishment of NDDC was aimed at ensuring that the people of the South-South region benefit from its initiatives and projects. The completion of this road, which connects numerous communities, has undoubtedly added value to the socioeconomic activities of the residents. It stands as a significant achievement by the NDDC in fulfilling its mandate.”



“This milestone should serve as a testament to the positive relationship between the Government of Akwa Ibom State and the NDDC. By working together, they can continue to bring tangible benefits to the communities and the broader Niger Delta Region.”

In his goodwill message, the Paramount Ruler of Ibeno Local Government Area, Dr. Effiong Bassey Achianga, represented by Chief Okon Udofia Okon, commended the NDDC for completing the Ibeno Bridge and called for more efforts to complete the second phase of the project.



The Senate President later flagged off the construction of the second phase of the project, which is 5 kilometres and continued from the 600-metre Ibeno bridge to link several other communities.