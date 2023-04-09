Tiger Woods withdraws from Masters, cites foot injury

Tiger Woods withdrew from the Masters Tournament on Sunday morning due to his lingering right foot injury.



“I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis,” Woods posted to Twitter. “Thank you to the fans and to @TheMasters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today!”



Woods, 47, made the cut at Augusta National Golf Club for the 23rd consecutive year, but he chose not to finish his third round Sunday morning after play was suspended on Saturday because of rain. At the time, Woods was 9 over par for the tournament and 6 over for the round through his first seven holes. He had two bogeys and two double bogeys and was seen limping on his final hole Saturday.



Brooks Koepka is atop the leaderboard at 13 under, four shots ahead of Spaniard Jon Rahm.



Woods has had continued issues with his right leg since he was seriously injured in a single-car crash in the Los Angeles area in February 2021.



Woods has 82 PGA Tour wins and 15 major titles, including five Masters championships.