Three teenagers, two 20-year-olds nabbed during cult initiation in Lagos

828 828

The Lagos State Police Command says it has arrested five suspected cultists during forceful initiation of a victim in the Ajegunle area of the state.

The command’s Spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said this in a statement issued in Lagos on Monday.

Hundeyin stated that the suspects were Peter Odumola, 19; Promise Benjamin, 20; Emmanuel Ikechuckwu, 19; Richards Adu 18; and Abdullahi Nasiru, 20.

He noted that the suspects were arrested by the operatives of Tolu Police Division on Sunday at 2am.

ALSO READ:

The spokesman said the police, who received information on the ongoing initiation, stormed the scene.

He said: “The suspects were arrested following a distress call concerning an ongoing forceful initiation happening in a hotel in the Ajegunle.

“The victim was successfully rescued.”

According to Hundeyin, the suspects will be arraigned after the conclusion of investigations.

He said the State Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa, had urged Lagos residents to report suspicious happenings in their localities to the police.

According to Owohunwa, this will enable the police to rid the state of crime and criminality.