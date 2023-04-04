Three suspects arrested in connection with killing two in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government says security operatives have arrested three suspects in connection with the killing of two citizens in Nasarawa, Sabon Garin Nasarawa communities of Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, made this known in a statement on Monday.

The Kaduna State Government has banned social activities linked with the violence of Sunday night and Monday, which left two citizens dead and six others injured in Sabon Garin-Tirkaniya area of Chikun LGA.

According to Aruwan, the decision was taken after a thorough appraisal of the security situation by the military, police and Department of State Services as well as an emergency meeting with traditional and religious leaders of the area at the 312 Artillery Regiment, Kaduna.

He said: “The social activities observed in the community, which are now prohibited with immediate effect, included the Kidan Bishi, Kidan Gala and Hunting expeditions.”

He said the government has also directed the arrest of anyone linked with the peddling of hard drugs in Nasarawa and Sabon Garin Nasarawa.

He said: “In addition to the killing of two citizens, six persons were injured and are currently receiving medical attention. Several vehicles and properties were also destroyed.”

The Commissioner said Governor Nasir El-Rufai has commended the prompt action of the military and police in preventing the violence from escalating beyond the area.

The Governor also allayed the fears of the families that lost their loved ones, affirming that the matter would be investigated conclusively.

The News Agency of Nigeria report that the Kaduna State Government in the early hours of Monday announced the immediate imposition of a 24-hour curfew on Sabon Garin Nassarawa-Tirkaniya area of Chikun LGA.