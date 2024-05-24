Three suspects arrested as soldiers raid kidnappers’ hideouts in Abuja

In an intensified effort against kidnapping, troops of the Nigerian Army on anti-kidnap operations have arrested three suspects during a raid on their suspected hideouts in the Bwari Area Council in Abuja.

According to reports, the arrested suspects included one kidnappers’ informant and two accomplices.

A statement posted on the official X handle of the Nigerian Army on Friday, said the soldiers recovered weapons, five ATM cards, and illicit drugs from the suspects.

The statement read, “In the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, troops on Thursday 23 May 2024, raided a suspected kidnappers’ hideout in Ajegunle Mpape, targeting a notorious informant known for harbouring kidnappers.

”During the operation, the troops apprehended an informant suspect named Ashiru Mohammed with two female accomplices, Raham Abubakar and Sadiya Mohammed.

“The suspects were found in possession of one Beretta pistol, one pistol magazine, and 21 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

“The troops also recovered five ATM cards from different banks, two mobile phones, and suspected illicit drugs. The suspects are currently helping in further investigations.”

“In a related development, troops acting on an alert about a kidnap syndicate operating around Sepeteri in the Shaki general area of Oyo State conducted a stop-and-search operation along the Igboho-Igbeti Road in Igbeti Local Government Area.

“The troops intercepted a suspected kidnapper, Usman Mohammed Aliyu, who was found in possession of N400,000.00.

“During further investigation, Aliyu confessed to being involved in cattle rustling and kidnapping. The suspects will be handed over to appropriate prosecuting agencies after investigations,” the statement added.