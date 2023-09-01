Three Per Cent Remittance: NUPRC urges operators to comply with obligations 

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) said its attention has been drawn to the agitation by host communities in the oil and gas producing areas of the Niger Delta region over the delay by industry settlors/operators in remitting the statutory fees governed by Section 235 of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), 2021.

NUPRC said this in a statement signed by its management Friday.

The management stated that the Commission understands and shares in the sentiments and particularly the patience of the host communities on this issue, especially as the PIA had suspended the Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMOU) and the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), replacing both provisions with a new Host Community Development TrustFund.

It added that the Commission is fully aware of the implications of this development if allowed to fester, raising concern that the agitation might frustrate the Commission’s efforts at up-scaling the drive for higher foreign exchange and attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into the country.

Incidentally and quite unfortunately, NUPRC said the agitation is capable of truncating efforts at stabilising the value of the Naira and attaining the much-desired rebound in our national economy and improving our macro-economic status.

ALSO READ:

“The statutory provision of the PIA regarding the annual contribution of operators in the industry, under Section 240 (2) of the PIA, 2021, is very clear; and it states:

“Each settlor, where applicable through the operator, shall make an annual contribution to the applicable host communities development trust fund of an amount equal to 3% of its actual annual operating expenditure of the preceding financial year in the upstream petroleum operations affecting the host communities for which the applicable host communities development trust fund was established”, the statement indicated.

The Commission warned that the implications of allowing continued default on sustained peaceful operations and the eventual effect on national oil and gas output, the Commission will be minded to activate its regulatory powers, in line with the provisions of the Act as stated above, to bring defaulting and recalcitrant settlors into compliance.

The statement reads in part: “Recently, the Commission passed the Host Community Regulation and organised a mass sensitization programme, emphasising the responsibility of settlors in host communities under the PIA, 2021. Unfortunately, this has neglected by those concerned, thereby stoking avoidable agitations. The settlors are therefore required to perform their obligation, to commence remittance of the statutory 3% contribution.

“The Commission notes that remittance of the statutory contribution which should have served as succour to the host communities has sadly become a source of pain to the lawful beneficiaries. This has now given impetus to actions that might affect smooth upstream operations within affected host communities; a situation that could have been addressed through routine social inclusion.

“Although the ultimate regulatory sanction as enshrined in Section 238 of the PIA is the revocation of assets, the Commission has been careful not to compound the already low level of investment and divestment rate and further impacting negatively on production levels and the Federation revenue. It rather chose to draw a balance and be strategic in the implementation of the provisions of the law.

“The relevant section states that “Unless as otherwise provided for in this Act, failure by any holder of a licence or lease governed by this Act to comply with its obligations under this Chapter, after having been informed of such failure in writing by the Commission or Authority as the case may be, may be grounds for revocation of the applicable licence.”

“Therefore defaulting operators (settlors) under PIA 2021 (section 235) are advised to do the needful by fulfilling their obligations and remitting the outstanding arrears without further delay as the Commission might be compelled by emerging circumstances to fully apply the law”.

NUPRC warned that in a situation where defaults are not remedied by the end of September 2023, the it would have no option than to revoke the licence of the defaulting settler/operator.