Those found guilty of corruption should not get State pardon – Fagbemi

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), says those found guilty of corruption should not get State pardon.

Kamarudeen Ogundele, Special Assistant to the President on Communication and Publicity, Office of the Minister, revealed this.

Ogundele quoted Fagbemi to have said this at a roundtable meeting organised by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission for state Attorneys General on Monday in Abuja.

Fagbemi, at the roundtable, solicited the cooperation of all stakeholders, especially the AGs, in the fight against corruption.

“I will suggest in our next constitution review exercise that we expunge those found guilty of corruption from benefiting from powers of ‘Prerogative of Mercy’ to serve as a deterrent to others,” he said.

He advised them to eschew nepotism, political witch-hunting, rivalry, and bigotry in the fight against corruption just because they want to please their governors.

He said: “Your legal opinions on cases must be based on facts as practised in advanced countries.

“We should not give in to public sentiments as in Nigeria, we are polarised along political lines.”

The AGF also stressed that there should be no basis for rationalising corruption or crimes in the country.

Fagbemi advised anti-graft agencies to conduct thorough investigations of cases before arresting suspects to avoid media trials.

The Minister urged the agencies to get their facts before summoning anyone for questioning.

He said: “Let us be thorough and take our time before inviting someone for questioning.

“Do not do shoddy jobs and don’t be quick to say we have caught a big fish.

“If it is two or three big fish you are able to get in a year and you are thorough, it is alright.

“Also stop filing bogus counts of charges against defendants just to generate frenzy in the public against the suspect.

“Nobody wants a 50-count charge, make it five or six and be sure in order to get suspect in.”

