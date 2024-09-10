Maiduguri flooded as Alau Dam breaks down

Residents of Maiduguri in Borno State are on high alert as flood has submerged many homes following the breakdown of Alau Dam that has been filled to capacity for the past one week.

This was confirmed by Prof. Usman Tar, the Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, in the early hours of Tuesday.

In the statement titled: “Flooding Alert for River Bank Residents,” Tar said: “Due to the unusually high volume of water this year, we urge all the residents living along the river bank to take immediate action to protect themselves and their properties.

“The Alau Dam water has broken down another channel that is currently destroying farms and the water is heading toward the river bank.”

Also Read:

Tar also urged the residents of the affected areas to follow evacuation routes to ensure safe passage.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the last time the dam had such a problem was in 1994, which resulted in unprecedented flooding in Maiduguri, the state capital, when almost half of the town was flooded.

Post Views: 1