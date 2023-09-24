The Real Housewives of Lagos”, Season 2, showcases in Lagos 

Showmax, a streaming platform, on Saturday in Lagos held the screening party of its original series, “The Real Housewives of Lagos”, season two, ahead of its launch on September 29.

The show looks into the lives of some Lagos most affluent and influential housewives, revealing their ambitions and personal triumphs.

Set against the backdrop of the vibrant and cosmopolitan city of Lagos, the show also reveals the housewives’ extravagant lifestyle while navigating the intricacies of their high society circles.

Speaking during the event, Dr Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content, West Africa, MultiChoice Nigeria, said the season two would be launched exclusively on Showmax on Friday, September 29, with new episodes released every Friday.

Tejumola said that the show would continue to showcase turbulence, drama, fashion, friendship, culture, lifestyle and conversations that would keep the audience glued to their screens.

“Beyond the show’s entertainment value, the real housewives of Lagos cultural impact cannot be ignored.

“The show has put one of Africa’s most important city and its vibrant culture on the map. We are open to doing it again, even bigger and better.

“We are excited to introduce to you the cast for the season, Faith Morey, a model and an entrepreneur; Tania Omotayo, an entrepreneur, model, actress and an author; Iyabo Ojo, Toyin Lawani, Chioma Ikokwu, Laura Ikeji-Kanu and Mariam Timmer,” she said.

Tejumola noted that MultiChoice was encouraged over the success of the first season of the show which had spurred the release of the second season.

According to her, the first episode of The Real Housewives of Lagos, season one, broke the first day streaming record on Showmax Nigeria.

She said the show was the only African title on the top ten most watched shows in Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa.

She said that season one won the award for the best costume designer in 2022 at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA).

“We decided to come up with this season following the massive success of the first season in 2022.

“Season one trended on X, formerly Twitter, and remained on the trend list for the 14 weeks duration of the show. The season also trended as number one on X in South Africa and featured on the trend list in the United Kingdom.

“The Real Housewives of Lagos was the first West African instalment of the global Real Housewives franchise which is distributed internationally by NBC universal format,” she said.

Earlier, Morey expressed her excitement over being enrolled as a cast member for the season two.

She said “the city of Lagos means a lot to me, in spite being born and raised in Port Harcourt.”

According to her, Lagos remains the city where she began her modelling career and became successful.

She said, “The Real Housewives of Lagos is a huge franchise, when I received the call to come on board, I was so excited. I am so glad I got that call.”

For Omotayo, the city of Lagos continues to inspire her as she described it as an amazing city where no hardworking individual remains poor.

“I was born and raised in Isale Eko; Lagos is an amazing city; it inspires me alot; it pushes me to do more,” she said.

Ikokwu said: “The tenacity and hardwork in Lagos is what I admire most.”

Also Opeoluwa Filani, General Manager, Showmax Nigeria, said “As Africa’s original streaming service, we are committed to telling great local stories, working closely with local talents and expertise.

“We can’t wait to unveil our slate of exciting Showmax original in the coming months. We are going to blow your minds.”