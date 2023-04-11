The passionate love of two notable Princes for Tinubu

Despite their blue blood background, the humility they demonstrate will always stand them out among their contemporaries. This is talking of Prince Akeem Adeyemi (Skimmeh) and Prince Oyekunle Oyewumi.

The duo of Adeyemi and Oyewumi, whose fathers are the late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, Alaafin of Oyo, and late Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade, Soun of Ogbomosoland respectively, played various roles for the All Progressives Congress before, during and after the presidential election of the February 25, 2023 poll.

Adeyemi, one time Chairman of Atiba LGA of Oyo State, now re-elected for a third term representing Atiba Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, and Oyewumi, one-time Special Adviser (MDGs) to Oyo State Governor and now Board Member of the National Youth Service Corps, Member of Tinubu/Shettima Independent Campaign Council and member, APC Presidential Campaign Council, are unapologetic about their support for the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Princes, in their 40s, are card carrying members of the APC and have demonstrated leadership at various levels in business and politics.

During their fathers (Adeyemi and Oyewumi) lifetimes, Asiwaju Tinubu shared cordial relationships with the two late prominent traditional rulers: Oba Adeyemi and Oba Oyewumi.