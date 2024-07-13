The Nigeria Prize for Literature Releases 2024 Longlist of 11

The Advisory Board for The Nigeria Prize for Literature has unveiled the longlist of 11 books competing for the 2024 prize, selected from a total of 163 entries.

Sponsored by Nigeria LNG Limited, this year’s focus is on Children’s Literature, with a cash award of $100,000.

Here are the 11 longlisted books, arranged alphabetically by title:

A Father’s Pride by Ndidi Chiazor-Enenmo

Bode’s Birthday Party by Akanni Festus Olaniyi

Grandma And The Moon’s Hidden Secret by Jumoke Verissimo

Mighty Mite And Golden Jewel by Henry Akubuiro

Risi Recycle – The Dustbin Girl by Temiloluwa Adeshina

The Children At The IDP Camp by Olatunbosun Taofeek

The Magic Jalabiya by Ayo Adeliyi Oyeku

The Road Does Not End by Familoni Oluranti Olubunmi

The Third Side of A Coin by Hyginus Ekwuazi

Village Boy by Anietie Usen

Wish Maker by Uchechukwu Peter Umezurike.

The Chairman of the Panel of Judges, Professor Saleh Abdu of the Federal University of Kashere, Gombe State, presented the list to the Advisory Board.

The panel also includes Professor Vicky Sylvester and Dr. Osarobu Igudia.

In their report, the judges described the longlisted books as entries with profound narratives and the authors’ creative prowess, highlighting the vividness of the characters and stories.

Professor Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo, Chairman of the Advisory Board, accepted the longlist, commending the judges for their meticulous selection.

Adimora-Ezeigbo emphasised the importance of Children’s Literature in shaping young minds and stressed the need for quality and relevance in the literature that children are exposed to.

She noted that the subject matter in Children’s Literature must resonate with the future.

The Nigeria Prize for Literature rotates yearly amongst four literary categories: Prose fiction, poetry, drama, and children’s literature.

A shortlist of three is expected in September.

A winner, if any, will be announced by the Advisory Board in October.

