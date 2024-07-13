200 NDDC Foreign Postgraduate scholars get award letters

200 NDDC Foreign Post Graduate scholars get award letters

The 200 beneficiaries of the Niger Delta Development Commission 2024/2025 Foreign Post-Graduate Scholarship Programme have received their award letters from the Commission.

The Chairman of the NDDC Governing Board, Chiedu Ebie, presented the award letter to the students on Friday.

At the presentation in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, Ebie charged the scholars to be ambassadors of the Niger Delta region as they carry the flag of Nigeria to foreign lands.

He advised the beneficiaries to make the best use of the opportunity given to them to acquire technical expertise for the benefit of the people of the Niger Delta region.

Ebie described the scholarship scheme as an important component of the NDDC’s human capital development programme, noting that education was the most powerful weapon for changing the fortunes of the Niger Delta region.

Also addressing the scholarship beneficiaries, the NDDC Managing Director, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, enjoined the scholars to be of good conduct.

Ogbuku assured them that funds for their fees and accommodation would not be delayed, stating that their success was a testament to their resilience.

He observed that previous beneficiaries of the scholarship programme set enviable standards for the current set to emulate, stating: “You need to come back and add value to the society and make the Niger Delta proud.”

He counselled the NDDC scholars to avoid distractions in order to excel in their studies, saying: “We are sending you out to go and study and come back to impact the Niger Delta region and the entire Nigerian society for good.”

He reminded the beneficiaries that they owed the Niger Delta a duty to succeed, promising: “Any of our scholars that gets a distinction in the Master programme stands a chance to be sponsored for a Ph.D. programme.”

In his remarks, the NDDC Director of Education, Health and Social Services, Dr. George Uzonwanne, disclosed that out of 56,000 applicants, only 200 were selected through a transparent electronic examination process.

He said: “I congratulate the successful candidates who applied and went through a seamless selection process.”

Uzonwanne explained that the Foreign Post-Graduate Scholarship programme, which was started in 2010, was meant to equip Niger Delta youths with advanced training and skills.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, the best performing scholarship student, Azuka Chinedu, thanked the NDDC for giving them the opportunity to go for further education abroad.

Chinedu pledged that the beneficiaries would do their best to be good ambassadors of the region and return to contribute to the development of the Niger Delta region.

