The Nigeria Football Federation: An embarrassment to the nation, by Matthew Ma

“When it comes to football administration, it is clear that experience and expertise matter. Just look at the leaders of footballing nations worldwide; most have either played the game professionally or have a successful background in football business. But unfortunately, Nigeria seems to be an exception to this rule. Instead of electing qualified professionals, we often see individuals with little to no experience vying for top positions in the Nigerian FootballFederation.It is time for Nigerians to kick out these lackluster officials from the NFF board and give the game the fresh air it needs to thrive. We cannot let those who contribute nothing to football development hold us back any longer.”

The Super Falcons have finally returned home after exiting the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Unfortunately, their journey ended after a nerve-wracking 4-2 penalty shootout with England. The game was a real nail-biter, with both teams goalless after regulation and extra time. Despite the result, there is no denying that this team is one to watch out for. The Super Falcons had numerous chances to take down the European champions in 120 minutes, but the woodwork was not on their side. In a few of the matches they played, they defied all odds with their impressive speed, strength, and coordination. However, it was not all sunshine and rainbows for the team; there were some issues over their pay, causing some drama behind the scenes. Coach Randy Waldrum spoke out against the Nigerian football federation, risking his job. In short, it was a rollercoaster ride for the Super Falcons, but they have proven to the world that they are a force anyone could reckonwith.

Nigeria’s World Cup track record has been marred by negative publicity. Controversies ranging from player selection bias to fraudulent payment practices and the nonpayment of officials’ salaries have surrounded the country. Despite being an important event in women’s football history, this year’s Women’s World Cup has seen the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) embroiled in several disputes. Prior to the tournament, players demanded the fulfillment of their agreement over match bonuses, threatening to boycott games otherwise. The Super Falcons, placed in Group B with co-hosts Australia, Canada, and Ireland, accused the governing body of failing to compensate players and canceling a preparation camp just weeks before the team’s departure to Australia and New Zealand.

The ongoing situation between Randy Waldrum, the NFF, and the Super Falcons is characterized by longstanding and unresolved issues related to non-payment of salaries, match bonuses, lack of transparency, and poor management. These problems have persisted for many years and have negatively affected Waldrum and other past coaches of other national teams. Prior to the tournament, manager Randy Waldrum publicly criticized the Nigerian FA on two separate podcasts, highlighting their failure to pay players, provide adequate facilities, hold pre-tournament camps, and refrain from interfering in selection matters and staff appointments. He expressed his frustration with the lack of support given to the team in preparation for the tournament. In a chat on the Sounding Off on Soccer podcast, Waldrum lamented the Falcons’ poor preparation for the upcoming World Cup. It is worth noting that Nigeria qualified for the competition in July 2020 and was placed in Group B alongside some of the best teams in the world, including Australia, Canada, and the Republic of Ireland. Despite having ample time to prepare, Waldrum noted that the NFF failed to utilize the extended preparation window for the competition. He accused the federation of canceling the team’s final training camp without explanation, which impacted his selection of players for the tournament. As a result, he had to pick the final 23 players based on the initial camping. It is important to remember that boycotts are not uncharted territory for Nigeria, as the team refused to participate in a training session last summer ahead of their third-place play-off match against Zambia at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations due to compensation issues. Furthermore, none of the Super Falcons players have received their allocated allowances or bonuses of over $10,000 for previous wins over Botswana, Burundi, and Cameroon. These issues need adequate attention to ensure fair treatment of the players to enable the team to compete at its best level.

ALSO READ:

France has trained 6,000 Ukrainian soldiers – Defence Minister

Nigeria’s football reputation is at stake, and the last thing anyone wants is for the Super Falcons to boycott the FIFA World Cup. A few weeks into the tournament, the 10th National Assembly vowed to intervene in the dispute between the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the national female team. Rep. Olumide Osoba (APC-Ogun) filed a motion during a plenary session, stressing the importance of preventing potential embarrassment for the country. It is not the first time Nigerian women’s sports teams have faced issues with non-payment of salaries, allowances, bonuses, and arbitrary dismissals of players. This continuous embarrassment has raised serious questions about how we treat our athletes and sports management in Nigeria. But with the National Assembly’s intervention, we can hope for a fair and just resolution to this situation. So, are there any plans to modify the operating procedures of the Nigeria Football Federation in light of the ongoing conflict between Waldrum and the NFF? The issue of outstanding payments owed to coaches of the national teams is a long-standing one, dating back to 1983, when the NFF (then NFA) was already indebted to both expatriates like Clemens Westerhof and domestic coaches such as Godwin Izilien. This situation has led to the NFF developing a reputation as a chronic debtor that is not diligent in fulfilling its payment obligations until it comes out publicly. Today, the NFF is not swayed into taking corrective action.

Back in 2016, the Super Falcons made Nigeria proud by winning the African Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) title. But instead of being rewarded for their hard-fought victory, these talented ladies were left in the lurch as their wages (training allowances and match bonuses) remained unpaid. Frustrated and angry, the Falcons took matters into their own hands and staged a sit-in protest for nine days at a hotel in Abuja. They even went as far as seizing the AWCON trophy and marching to the National Assembly Complex to make their voices heard. Seven years later, the question remains: why is the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) still dragging its feet to paying the players and their officials their well-deserved entitlements? Is the non-availability of funds still the excuse for this injustice, even in the tournament in Australia and New Zealand? It is time for the NFF to step up and do the right thing for these amazing athletes.

In 2016, the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) was living a high life. They received a whopping N5.9 billion to fund their football endeavors. That is an enormous amount of cash. To demonstrate how they spent the money, they shelled out N1.5 billion to support the Super Eagles in the Championship of African Nations (CHAN) hosted in Rwanda. The U20 FIFA Women’s World Cup, held in Papua New Guinea from November 13 to December 3, 2017, also received a slice of the budget, with N672 million spent on it. The Dream Team’s Rio 2016 Olympics campaign also received about 369 million Naira for their preparations. The Super Falcons that won the 2016 African Women’s Championship in Cameroon received 920 million Naira for their qualifiers and participation. As for the rest of the budget, they spent it on campaigns like the Flying Eagles’ preparations, the Super Sand Eagles campaign in the 2016 COPA Lagos Beach Soccer Championship, and the grassroots youth championship. Lastly, coaches’ salaries took up the remaining N286 million. The NFF put several efforts into supporting various football campaigns and initiatives in 2016.As a great fan of our national team, it’s always disheartening to witness them encounter issues during CAF or FIFA tournaments, despite the impressive achievements of the NFF. From arriving late at competitions to wearing the wrong jersey, it seems like there’s always something hindering our players’ success. It’s a real shame because we have some of the most talented individuals in the game, many of whom play for some of the biggest clubs in Europe, yet we don’t know how to address their concerns and provide them with the support they need to fulfill their potential.

ALSO READ:

2023 polls showed Nigerians fed up with APC — Pastor Bakare

Back in 2017, the Nigerian Football Federation received a whopping N1.6 billion. Sounds like a lot, right? Well, let us break it down. Overhead costs got a chunk of the budget, specifically N905,695,005 million. Another substantial amount, N500 million, went to tournament qualifiers and participation. Personnel costs also received a significant amount, N106,287,450 million. The Federation even spent N10 million on the national coaches’ salaries! But despite all this money, some coaches like Godwin Izilien still face the heartbreaking reality of non-payment of wages. Izilien, who led the Super Falcons in their 2004 AWCON victory, is owed about $28,750, including the entitlement of his coaching crew. It is not just Izilien who is affected by the NFF’s non-payment of wages, though. Late Super Eagles coach Amodu Shuaibu, who died of frustration, faced the same issue. The NFF had a stated amount for the payment of coaches in the national budget, but it seems it has not been enough to cover the entitlements of everyone. The Super Falcons, for instance, have not received part of their wages and allowances since 2016! That is a long time to go unpaid. The ladies even protested in a hotel in France during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup because they were owed unpaid bonuses from two years ago and five days of camp allowances. It is not just the Super Falcons who have been affected, either. During the 2022 WAFCON, they boycotted a training session because of unpaid match bonuses. It is a cynical situation for everyone involved.The Super Eagles, Nigeria’s male national team, have had their fair share of pay disputes. In fact, they almost missed the 2013 FIFA Confederation Cup due to unpaid bonuses. And even during the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt, the team refused to attend training and the pre-match press conference before they clashed with Equatorial Guinea. Why? Because they had not received the match bonuses the Football Federation promised for winning their first match against AFCON debutants Burundi. It is not just the players who have been affected either. The former Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr, had to get FIFA involved before the NFF finally paid him nearly $400,000 in outstanding wages. Pay disputes have been a thorn in the side of the Super Eagles. This issue is a situation that the nation needs to tackle.

To avoid further drama, FIFA has recently announced its plan to pay the prize money directly into the accounts of the players at the ongoing women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The FIFA Secretary General, Fatma Samoura, confirmed this policy change in a viral video call on social media. She revealed this policy came about due to unpaid allowance issues involving Nigeria’s Super Falcons. Ms. Samoura also addressed the Super Falcons after their 0-0 draw with the Republic of Ireland in their dressing room. She acknowledged that it had been a challenging time for them and that they had to face the reality of Nigeria. However, she added that this year, for the first time in the history of FIFA, the prize money would be paid directly to the players because of these realities. It is all thanks to the Super Falcons that this change has come about. While the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) is embroiled in a financial dispute with the Super Falcons, Arsenal legend Ian Wright has stepped up to defend the team. With a significant win at the 2023 Women’s World Cup, Wright has challenged the NFF, demanding that the players receive their hard-earned dues. His tweet has brought a new level of attention to the ongoing dispute, and he remains committed to seeing justice served. Despite the financial issues, the Super Falcons have remained focused on the competition. After a disappointing start for the African teams, Nigeria made a significant turnaround. Led by Asisat Oshoala, the former Arsenal striker, the Super Falcons secured a victory over Australia. With five points from three games, they finished second in Group B, reaching the knockout stage after a 0-0 draw with Ireland in the last group game.It is a painful reality that Nigerian football has been plagued by corruption and mismanagement of funds for as long as anyone can remember. It is a shame because Nigeria has some of the most talented footballers in Africa. However, the lack of transparency and poor leadership of the NFF has resulted in an environment where players don’t feel valued or supported. If nothing is done to correct this, soon, these issues could lead to the downfall of Nigerian football as we know it.

It is a question on everyone’s lips: Does the NFF enjoy withholding what rightfully belongs to coaches and players? It seems so, as a recent investigation by Premium Times uncovered a disturbing trend of the Nigeria Football Federation owing its coaches for years. This problem has been going on for too long, and the leaders of the NFF have come under fire for not showing enough concern for the welfare of those who work for them. This display of power has led to protests and boycotts by the Super Falcons, who have had enough of being unfairly treated. To make things worse, it appears that the NFF’s finances are in disarray, and there are even allegations of corrupt practices among its officials. With all this going on, it is not hard to see why the nonpayment of salaries has become a constant occurrence. If the Nigeria Football Federation wants to avoid any distractions before any World Cup tournament, they must work together and address this issue decisively. It is unacceptable to owe someone more than six months’ worth of unpaid salaries, and it certainly does not reflect well on our nation or our football team. We owe a debt of gratitude to the managers who have been doing their jobs without compensation, and it is time for the NFF to step up and do the right thing.

ALSO READ:

EPL: Brentford claim a first with match delay blamed on lack of water

It’s disappointing that the Nigeria Football Federation has let down the Super Falcons. It’s just a matter of time before the truth comes out and everyone realizes the sad state of Nigerian football. As the old saying goes, “Failing to plan is planning to fail.” It’s hard not to reminisce about the golden days when Nigeria was the unstoppable force in Africa, crushing European soccer giants with a star-studded lineup that included Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, Sunday Oliseh, Daniel Amokachi, and many more. Back then, there was a fire to make Nigeria proud, which led to hard work and preparation. So, what happened? Why has this African powerhouse lost its spark? It’s heartbreaking to see the Nigerian national team struggling to win games due to unresolved issues. If we frustrate the players and coaches, how can we expect them to perform at their best and represent our country with pride? It’s time for us to step up as a nation and end this embarrassment we face in the world of sports. The Nigerian football governing body is to blame for the decline, as they didn’t invest enough in the right areas. In recent times, Senegal has taken over the reins with careful planning. They have top-notch facilities and learning institutions that train young talent on relevant issues like training and coaching for effective sports management. As a result, they now reign supreme in every age group at the Africa Cup of Nations and are always the favorites to win at every major tournament. If Nigeria wants to get back on top, they must take a leaf out of Senegal’s book.We must treat our sportsmen, women, and coaches with the respect they deserve and stop neglecting them before, during, and after tournaments. Let’s work together to make positive changes and bring back the glory days of Nigerian sports.

The problem we are facing is how to uncover and eliminate these deceitful individuals who have infiltrated our football administration. Ironically, those who benefit from corruption are the only ones with the power to initiate change and revamp the system. But, as we all know, people are reluctant to give up their position, especially those who profit from it. As things stand, Nigerian football is being held hostage by these impostors who have no idea how to take the game forward and propel Nigeria into the 21st century. They have shut out all authentic stakeholders, including former football legends who have played the game at the highest level and understand sports inside out, preventing them from making the much-needed improvements. They always argue that being a great football player doesn’t necessarily translate to being an excellent administrator, which is true. However, they fail to realize that just because one has a connection to those in power at Aso Rock does mean they are necessarily an outstanding football administrator.We need a decent soap to clean up the mess left by the corrupt officials who have been embezzling funds, mistreating players, using subpar coaching methods, and failing to refund player tickets or pay bonuses.

When it comes to football administration, it is clear that experience and expertise matter. Just look at the leaders of footballing nations worldwide; most have either played the game professionally or have a successful background in football business. But unfortunately, Nigeria seems to be an exception to this rule. Instead of electing qualified professionals, we often see individuals with little to no experience vying for top positions in the Nigerian Football Federation. It takes more than just political connections to lead a successful football organization; it takes high-level marketing skills and a deep understanding of how to run the sport in a commercially viable way while still prioritizing the fans. Let us hope that in the future, Nigeria can start putting capable and qualified individuals in charge of their football future.

It is time for Nigerians to kick out these lackluster officials from the NFF board and give the game the fresh air it needs to thrive. We cannot let those who contribute nothing to football development hold us back any longer. Just look at how Samuel Eto’o has transformed Cameroonian football. Despite losing the last African Cup of Nations they hosted, they managed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup after being on the brink of elimination. They bounced back from a 0-1 home loss to the Dessert Foxes of Algeria in the first leg to win 2-1 in Algiers and secure their spot in the world’s biggest football event. It takes someone who has played the game at the highest level to make such impressive comebacks. That is just one of the many benefits of having a former player lead the way. Sadly, we may never see that in Nigeria as long as corrupt officials hold the reins.No wonder our football administration has not appointed legends like Jay Jay Okocha, Kanu Nwankwo, and Daniel Amokachi. But maybe it’s time to take a page out of Cameroon’s book and bring in a football icon like Samuel Eto’o to lead the way. If we don’t make changes and continue to let corruption run rampant, our football administration will never improve. Let’s follow the Cameroonian example and make a real difference in our football.

Rev. Ma, S.J, is a Jesuit Catholic priest and PhD candidate in public and social policy at St. Louis University in the state of Missouri, USA.