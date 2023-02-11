The gain in your pain, by Joseph O. Fakorede

One day, I was passing through a market square in my area. And behind the T-shirt worn by a woman was an inscription: “No pain, No gain!”

This reminded me that this statement was not just a statement but a globally acceptable statement.

The reality about life is that we all want to get to heaven, but none of us wants to die.

We all want to get rich, but not many of us is willing to pay the price that will bring it about. In my journey through life, experience has shown me that for an average woman to become the mother of a child, she will have to go through the rigours of nine months of painful pregnancy and hours of labour and childbirth.

Furthermore, it can be wisdom for us to learn from the wisdom that a hen can only become a mother when she is ready to go through 21 days of painful incubation and endurance of hunger. An apprentice cannot become a master until he is willing to go through several years of tutelage, toils, pains and hungers.

It’s a good thing to be a graduate with several degrees, but we all know that before an undergraduate can become a graduate, he has to go through four or several years of painful educational tutelage, insults and practicalities.

Becoming a successful business person is the desire of any entrepreneur. But you and I knows that to succeed in entrepreneurship requires years of plenty of investments, painstaking, planning, trials, errors, rise and falls, etc. There is no better way than this.

It’s such an easy thing for us to get to the market and take home a tuber of yam. But it takes the farmer to explain to us that it cost him a whole 12 months of waiting, pruning, weeding, nurturing and plenty of cares to get the yams to the market.

Although I have the privilege of bringing you this motivational message now, and it will probably cost you some five minutes to read it, but the truth remains that it has cost me some 32 years of painful research and findings to bring them to you.

Now, let me come closer to you: How long or how painful has it been for you to achieve the dream in your heart? How many failures have you recorded? How many people have disappointed you or insulted you? How many fruitless years have you endured?

Let me tell you this for free: If you are truly serious about achieving the object of your desires, you must be willing to pay the price in full and in advance. Yes, you need the gains, but you have to go through the pains. Yes, you need the prize, but you have to be ready to pay the price.

