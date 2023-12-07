The Alternative Bank delights customers with exclusive seasonal product

Ahead of the festive period, The Alternative Bank is offering customers an innovative financial product designed to enhance the holiday experience.

This pioneering solution: AltMall, allows individuals to instantly acquire desired items and pay in manageable instalments, freeing up funds for other essential needs.

AltMall provides customers unparalleled flexibility through deferred payment options, promising a seamless and stress-free shopping experience.

In an official statement, Mohammed Yunusa, Head of NIB Digital and Consumer Business at The Alternative Bank, acknowledged the challenging economic conditions and emphasised the bank’s commitment to ensuring that customers can still enjoy the best of the season.

Yunusa stated: “The Alternative Bank recognises the economic challenges that may hinder many people from fully enjoying the festive season.

“In anticipation of this reality, we are proud to offer our valued customers a unique financial product as a solution.

“At The Alternative Bank, we understand the significance of family ties, reunions, and other festivities during this time of the year.

“With AltMall, we aim to provide a respite for our customers, enabling them to continue cherished traditions, regardless of the economic situation.”

AltMall is tailored for the modern consumer, providing access to the platform from the comfort of home or while on the go.

Customers can conveniently choose deferred payment options aligned with their financial preferences, allowing them to savour their purchases while effectively managing their finances.

Yunusa highlighted AltMall’s commitment to prioritising customer convenience, stating: “AltMall gives our customers control over their purchases and payment schedules.

“Our platform ensures a seamless and user-friendly shopping experience, whether at home or on the move.”

The Alternative Bank, known for its dedication to innovative financial solutions, reaffirmed its commitment through AltMall.

Also Read:

The product, it said, represents a significant step in redefining the intersection of finance and e-commerce, offering a unique shopping experience that combines convenience, variety and financial flexibility.

As the festive season approaches, The Alternative Bank invites customers to make the most of AltMall, embracing a new way to shop online that aligns with their evolving needs.