Teenager fakes own kidnap, demands N2m from parents

The Delta State Police Command said it has arrested a teenager who faked his own kidnap with his friends and demanded the sum of N2 million from his parents as ransom.

This was made known by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle on Friday.

Edafe tweeted: “The suspect, Ade Segun, planned his own kidnapped alongside two of his friends, Precious and Nonso, called Ade’s parents, and demanded the sum of N2,000,000.

“The parents reported at the police station in Warri, where a woman police played along, pretending to pay the ransom money.

“When the undercover policemen got to the location, they laid ambush and one of them precious came to pick the money, he was rounded up and arrested, he took them to the hideout where Ade and his other friend were arrested and confessed that it was all planned.”