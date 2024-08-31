Teachers’ Recruitment: OYOSUBEB interviews 8,077 candidates; fixes date for People With Disabilities

The Oyo State government on Monday concluded oral interview sessions for Eight thousand and seventy seven (8,077) candidates in the recruitment exercise for teachers in the state.

This was revealed by the Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, OYOSUBEB, Dr. Nureni Aderemi Adeniran during a meeting with Board members.

Recall that the board recently announced that 50, 700 applicants registered on the official website of the Board.

While 45, 827, sat for the exam, 8, 197 candidates scored above 50 marks.

According to the Chairman, who headed the Board meeting, the oral interview sessions, which exempted people with disabilities started on August 14, 2024, ended on Monday, August 26, 2024.

He, however, said the board has scheduled interview dates for applicants with disabilities on September 10 and 11 2024.

Commending Seyi Makinde for the priority placed on education in the state, Dr. Adeniran said the board reached the agreement with the Oyo State Agency for People With Disabilities.

The board also ratified that interview sessions for caregivers will follow on September 12, 2024.

He further advised all candidates in the caregiver category to log into their portal for their interview schedule slip.

He assured that only the best candidates would be employed.

Adeniran reaffirmed the commitment of the board to employ qualified teachers as a bedrock for sustainable development agenda, as envisioned by the current administration.

One of the candidates, Gbolagade Timileyin, who spoke in an interview, commended the Oyo State government, through the board for the transparent process.

“I applied as a Teacher, and I believe I performed well in the oral test. We thank the government for the gesture,” Mr Thomas said.

Also Read:

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Union of Teachers, Oyo wing has commended the state government for the transparent and thorough manner with which it has conducted the ongoing recruitment of teachers for primary schools.

In a statement jointly signed by the NUT chairman, Comrade Raji Oladimeji and Secretary, Comrade Salami, the union described the ongoing teachers’ recruitment as a departure from previous exercises.

The union expressed confidence that the new teachers employed at the end of the exercise will greatly improve the teaching profession in the state, in line with the vision of the present administration.

Post Views: 4