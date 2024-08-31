Board disowns report of recruitment into Immigration Service

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration services board has disowned an online publication on recruitment into the Nigeria Immigration Service.

This development was contained in a statement issued by the Secretary to the board, Ja’afaru Ahmed, on Saturday in Abuja.

The statement said: “The board wishes to inform the general public that the purported online publications did not emanate from the board and as such, should be disregarded.

“It also wishes to warn the members of the public to be wary of the activities of fake recruitment syndicates and racketeers.”

The board, however, said that the recruitment into the Federal Fire Service was currently ongoing and that shortlisted candidates would be duly notified of the next stage of the exercise.

This, the board added, would be done by telephone messages and emails applicants provided during the process of registration.

