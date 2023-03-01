Taraba APC governorship candidate pledges to build on Nyame’s foundation 

The opposition All Progressives Congress APC Taraba governorship candidate Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, the has promised he will employ the developmental strategies of former Gov. Jolly Nyame to make the State reference point of development.

Bwacha made the promise in Zing town at his governorship campaign Wednesday.

He said that the developmental policies and programmes of Nyame were the best to actualise the dream of Taraba people.

The governorship candidate said that the provision of social amenities for the well-being of the citizens, job creation and infrastructural development for improve revenue generation were some of the key agenda of the former governor’s administration at the time.

Bwacha said that this placed Taraba among the states, then noted for good governance.

He deplored what he described as the abysmal performance of Gov Darius Ishaku led PDP administration and urged the people to vote him for a change.

“My ambition to be governor of Taraba is to restore the lost glory of the state.

“You will agree with me that Nyame’s leadership ideology was to ensure a greater Taraba of the people’s dream.

“His policies and programmes were best for bringing the desired development and I will build on them to actualise the dream.

“The infrastructural attraction for revenue generation and job creation for the citizens as a key interest of the former governor’s administration was able to place Taraba among best performing Nigeria states,” Bwacha said.

The APC governorship candidate, who was Nyame’s former commissioner, said he learnt the science and art of good governance and its impact on the people under the administration, and would apply same to ensure that the state and the people become great.

“I wish to appeal to you to disregard the campaign against our party the APC, that we do not have a governorship candidate.

“I want to appeal to you to vote for me as governor and all the APC candidates in the March 11 election.

“I want to assure you that, I will follow the steps of our father, Jolly Nyame, restore the lost glory of Taraba and bring the state to her days of greatness,” he said.

Earlier, the Chairman of APC in the state, Alhaji Ibrahim El-Sudi, and the Chairman of the Campaign Council, Alhaji Uba Maigari, appealed to the people to vote for Bwacha as the candidate with the capacity to restore the lost glory of the state. (NAN)