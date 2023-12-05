Suspects buried CDC Chairman alive after collecting N200,000 — CP

The suspected killers of a former Chairman of the Community Development Committee in Kereken-Boue community in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, Praise Daakian, buried him alive after collecting a ransom of N200,000 from his wife.

The Commissioner, Rivers State Police Command, CP Olatunji Disu, disclosed this on Monday.

Disu, who spoke at the Command Headquarters in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, when he paraded the suspects, disclosed their identities as Baridapdo Igia, 33, and Elvis Gordon, 26.

He said they were arrested on November 15, 2023 in separate operations by operatives of the Anti-Cultism Unit of the Rivers State Police Command.

The CP said of the two men who were reportedly into armed robbery: “On the day of resumption, I had before me a security deficit in many areas of Rivers State.

“One of those areas was Khana Local Government, and we immediately deployed tactical units to quell the situation.

“Gentlemen of the press, after concluding intense surveillance on November 15, in separate crack operations, men of the Anti-Cultism Unit arrested Baridapdo Igia, 33 years ‘m’ and Elvis Gordon, 26 years ‘m’, two suspected armed robbers and kidnappers in Kereken-Boue community of Khana Local Government Area.

“After a series of interrogations, the duo confessed to being leaders of Iceland and Degbam cult groups in Khana Local Government Area, respectively, and have been terrorising Khana Local Government Area for the past three years.

“These cult groups have been known to have endless clashes in the community.

“During interrogations, they also admitted to kidnapping and burying alive one Praise Daakian, a former CDC Chairman in Khana Local Government Area.

“They murdered the victim after collecting the sum of N200,000 as part of payment for his ransom from the victim’s wife.”

CP Disu said Igia and Gordon also confessed to have murdered nine other persons from 2021 to 2023.