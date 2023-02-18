Suspected hoodlums attack four banks, vandalise property in Epe

As agitations against Naira scarcity across the country spreads, Epe town in Lagos State had its fair share of destruction of banks and properties by some suspected hoodlums.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that about four banks were vandalised by suspected hoodlums in Epe on Friday.

NAN reports that the attacks happened around 10:05am on Friday when some suspected hoodlums were spotted destroying bank properties in Epe.

The banks were Polaris Bank, United Bank for Africa, Zenith Bank and First Bank.

NAN reports that Nigeria Police, however, intervened at the scene to restore peace and normalcy in the area.

NAN also reports that all efforts to speak with the Divisional Police Officer and some bank managers proved abortive.