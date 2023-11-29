Supreme Court will soon get 21 full justices — CJN

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has said that the Supreme Court will soon have the full complement of 21 justices.

The Eagle Online recalls that the Supreme Court at the moment has only 10 Justices, with 11 outstanding.

Ariwoola made this vow at a session to mark the commencement of the Supreme Court’s 2023-2024 Legal Year and the swearing-in of 58 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria in Abuja on Tuesday.

Ariwoola said: “The cheery news is that as soon as I assumed office on the 27th day of June, 2022, I immediately got down to work on this urgent and immediate need in particular.

“Though we have not gotten them on board yet, I can convincingly assure the litigant public that within a very short while, the Supreme Court of Nigeria will, for the very first time in its history, get the constitutionally-prescribed full complement of 21 Justices.

“That is one of the legacies I have been working assiduously to leave behind, as it now seems that the Court has been somewhat ‘jinxed’ from meeting its constitutional requirement since that piece of legislation was enacted several years ago.”