Supplementary polls: IGP order restriction of movement, ban on VIPs aides

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the restriction of all forms of vehicular movement on roads, waterways and other forms of transportation from 12am to 5pm in all states where elections will be held on Saturday.

The Eagle Online recalls that supplementary elections will be held in 23 states of the federation on April 15, 2023.

Those barred from moving will exclude officers of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Election Observers, Accredited Media and Observers, Ambulances responding to medical emergencies and firefighters among others.

Baba also reiterated the ban on all security aides to VIPs and escorts from accompanying their principals and politicians to polling booths and collation centres during the election. State-established and owned security outfits/organisations, quasi-security units, and privately-owned guard and security outfits are also barred from participating in election security management.

The affected states comprise Adamawa, Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bayelsa, Edo, Imo, Kano, Kogi, Oyo, Rivers, Taraba, Jigawa, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Kaduna, Niger, Ogun, Yobe, Katsina and Enugu.

The Inspector General of Police, therefore, urged all citizens to be law abiding during and after the elections.

Baba assured that all necessary security arrangements have been emplaced to ensure they exercise their franchise unhindered.

He also urged the general public to contact the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters via 08033440189 (DIG Operations), 08033027731 (AIG FEDOPS) and 08034040439 (CP Elections); NPF Rescue Me App on Android and iOS and via the NPF Rescue Me Emergency Toll-free line on 08031230631 to request emergency security response.

Similarly, other election situation room numbers, which have been shared on Nigeria Police social media platforms, will be repeatedly released by concerned State Police Commands for necessary emergency contact.

—