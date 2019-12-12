Lovers of football have another exciting weekend to look forward to as the biggest games, including a showdown between struggling North London giants, Arsenal, and Manchester City will be showing live on DStv on December 15.

Arsenal will aim to capitalize on their resurgence with a victory over Pep Guardiola’s City, after coming from behind to record a 3-1 victory over West Ham on Monday.

The win was the North London outfit’s first in eight games and the gunners will be hoping that their forwards get firing against the Citizens. Champions Manchester City will be aiming for a victory at the Emirates, as they can’t afford any further slip up in the League after losing ground on leaders Liverpool.

At Old Trafford, Manchester United will relish a clash with Everton on Sunday after seeing their fortunes turn around for good in recent weeks.

The Red Devils will be in high spirits following a surprising 2-1 win over Manchester City last Saturday, but Everton will pose a tough test for Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s side as the Toffees strive to climb up the table.

The other tantalizing English Premier League football game to look forward to on DStv on Sunday is the clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur.

Elsewhere, in Spain, Real Madrid will aim to intensify pressure on Barcelona at the top of the La Liga table with a tasty game against Valencia at the Mestalla before the Classico three days later, while Sevilla will take on Villareal in another interesting clash.

In Italy, league leaders Internationale travel to Fiorentina for a showdown on Sunday after getting kicked out of the Champions League on Tuesday night while rivals Juventus will host Udinese in an interesting round of games in Serie A.

All the exciting games will show on Supersport 3 & 4.