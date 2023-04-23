Sudan War: Arewa youths decry FG delay in evacuating stranded Nigerians

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has decried delay in evacuation of stranded Nigerians in war-torn Sudan, declaring that the innocent Nigerians should not be left to suffer from avoidable untoward experience.

AYCF made its position public in a press statement signed by its National President, Alh. Yerima Shettima, Saturday.

“We wish to emphasize that on no account should these young and innocent Nigerians be left to their own devices, because they have a fatherland that has the constitutional and legal responsibility to protect the lives of citizens anywhere they are on this planet” the group stressed.

Yerima stated as concerned Nigerians who are very uncomfortable with the fate of Nigerians trapped in Sudan due to ongoing war and killings, “we feel duty bound to unequivocally state our final stand on this bloodshed and arson.”

The statement declared that it was totally unacceptable that while several countries were evacuating their citizens from Sudan, Nigeria “is the only African nation giving excuses”.

The release reads in part: “With thousands of Nigerians in Sudan, especially male and female Northern students being the majority, we reject the lame excuse given in a letter by the Nigeria Embassy about the difficulty of evacuating our sons and daughters. No Northerner in this country is at peace since the killings and arson started in Sudan.

“We are aware that the Sudanese government had already warned that the situation would escalate, and gave 72 hours ultimatum for countries whose citizens are either doing business or schooling in that country to be evacuated. We cannot fathom why all we get at the moment is the excuse by our Embassy that doing so would be difficult. What held us from taking advantage of the 72 hours ultimatum in the first place?

“It is abundantly clear that lives are now at stake, especially for our Northern brothers and sisters schooling in Sudan, considering the escalation of this war, that involves the use of heavy-duty incendiary”.

AYCF said as a group, it wished to make it categorically clear that “if our innocent Northern brothers and sisters schooling in Sudan get killed in this war, we shall hold the Nigerian Embassy in Sudan accountable”.

Recall that the Chairperson of NiDCOM Abike Dabiri-Erewa in her latest comments said that the delay in evacuating stranded Nigerians from Sudan bothers on security and achieving a secured rescue exercise.

Presently, many countries such as UK, Canada, Italy, China and others are perfecting plans to evacuate their nationals and close down their embassies pending when peace is totally restored.