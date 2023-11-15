Strike stalls Emefiele’s arraignment

The arraignment of the former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele, at the Federal Capital Territory High Court, has been stalled following the ongoing strike by the Trade Union Congress and Nigerian Labour Congress.

The leadership of the two unions had embarked on the industrial action following an alleged assault on the NLC president, Joe Ajaero in Imo State on November 1, 2023.

Emefiele’s matter was expected to be heard at the FCT high court on Wednesday but did not hold as scheduled as a result of the ongoing industrial action.

The counsel for the Attorney-General of the Federation, Oyin Koleoso, had during the court proceedings on November 9 told Justice Olukayode Adeniyi not to release Emefiele on bail, noting that the Federal Government would be arraigning him on November 15.

READ ALSO:

Police rescue three kidnap victims, arrest robbery suspect in Kaduna

Four days after 90th birthday, Nigeria’s ex-Minister of Finance dies

Labour strike: Fix this problem to stop hardship, ex-Presidential aide tells Tinubu

“Our humble application is that in the interest of the administration of justice, My Lord should decline the application for the release of the applicant to avoid a situation where the arraignment will be stalled.

“Releasing him will pose further problems for the prosecution to get him to attend court for his arraignment. We urge the court to decline the exercise of discretion in favour of the applicant for bail, ”Koleoso had said.

Adeniji, however, granted Emefiele bail and ordered that he should be released and produced in court for his arraignment on Wednesday.

Workers in the court told our correspondent who had visited for the matter that no court was sitting.

They said the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria at the Federal Capital Territory High Court directed them to join the strike.

In addition to this, our correspondent did not observe the presence of lawyers and litigants in the court premises as of the time of filing this report.