Four days after 90th birthday, Nigeria’s ex-Minister of Finance dies

A former Nigeria Minister of Finance, Dr. Onaolapo Olusegun Soleye, is dead.

Last Saturday, November 11, 2023, late Soleye clocked 90.

The late Commissioner in the old Western region and former Ogun State Commissioner of Finance died in the early hours of Wednesday.

One of his adopted sons, Dr. Gbenga Adeoye in a press release last week Saturday praised Dr. Soleye on his birthday, describing him as a mentor with a faultless record.

Soleye was also once Commissioner for Lands, Trade, Industry and Commerce in Ogun State.

He is survived by his wife, Modupe Womiloju Soleye, biological children, including: Olamide Soleye; Abimbola Fadimu; Oluwafunmilakin Soleye and Eyitayo Soleye.

Apart from Dr. Adeoye, a Lawyer and Chartered Accountant, Soleye’s other adopted children are: Engr. Tokunbo Odebunmi and Town Planner Stephen Adewolu among others.

Soleye’s burial arrangement, according to a brief statement on Wednesday, would be announced to the public after the family’s meeting and conclusion.

He was described as an asset in the premier University of Ibadan Sociology Department.

Soleye, fondly called Baba Legba, was described in the statement as a man of integrity with zero tolerance for corruption.