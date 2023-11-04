Stefano Okaka reveals Inter Milan approach

Free agent Stefano Okaka has revealed contact with Inter Milan.

The 33-year-old former Watford and Udinese striker is available after leaving Istanbul Basaksehir over the summer.

Inter were keen on Okaka after Marko Arnautovic was hit by injury.

Also Read:

“My brother came to me and said, there’s something exceptional,” Okaka told Tuttomercatoweb.

“There was effectively something real in there, but now they should wait for Arnautovic to recover and score many goals.

“I send him a hug.

“Meanwhile, I thank Javier Zanetti, Piero Ausilio and Beppe Marotta for even just thinking about me.

“I grew up watching Ronaldo Il Fenomeno play for Inter.

“I received many offers, all of them concrete, from Serie A, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Greece and Spain.

“I took a while to think, take a break and then reboot.”