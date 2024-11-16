State suspends six civil servants over alleged misconduct

The Bauchi State Civil Service Commission has suspended six civil servants over alleged gross misconduct.

The Information officer of the commission, Sale Umar, confirmed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday.

According to him, the commission considered the suspension of the officers on Thursday during its valedictory session for 2024 at the commission’s conference hall, adding that the suspension also took effect from Thursday.

Umar said the suspended officers were alleged to have either sold or converted government’s properties removed from the ongoing constructions of flyover bridges at Wunti and Central Market within Bauchi metropolis worth millions of Naira.

This action, he said, contravened Section 0327 of the Bauchi State Public Service Regulations.

He said: “It was a serious wrongdoing and improper behaviour hence the Commission suspended them under Section 0331 of the State Public Service Regulations to allow the relevant authorities investigate the reported crime.

“Those suspended are staff of the State Ministry of Works and Transport attached to the State Infrastructures Development and Maintenance Agency.”

Umar explained that the officers suspended included a Chief Store Officer, a Senior Technical Officer, a Senior Fireman and a Senior Works Superintendent and two Technical Assistant Electrical.

The Information Officer also said that 79 deserving officers were promoted to various positions, while two Nursing Officers, Rakiya Musa and Ibrahim Lawan, were reinstated into the state’s civil service.

Post Views: 35