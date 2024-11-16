Court remands 16-year-old boy for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old girl

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State on Friday ordered the remand of a 16-year-old boy (name withheld) for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old girl.

The accused minor, who resides in the Opebi area of Ikeja in Lagos State, was charged with a one count charge of defilement.

The Chief Magistrate, E. Kubeinje, who did not take his plea, ordered that he should be remanded in a Correctional Center for boys at Oregun.

Kubeinje subsequently adjourned the matter until December 11, pending legal advice from the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Inspector John Iberedem, told the court that the minor committed the offence sometime in May at Ariwola Avenue, Opebi, Ikeja.

Iberedem said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The section stipulates life imprisonment for any one found guilty of defiling a minor.

