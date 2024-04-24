Spurious FX flows: EFCC freezes over 300 accounts

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ola Olukoyede, says the anti-graft agency has discovered another worse scheme other than crypto trading platform Binance and its system.

Olukoyede said the agency has frozen about 300 accounts to ensure the safety of the foreign exchange market.

He revealed this when he spoke with newsmen at the headquarters of the commission in the Jabi area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Tuesday.

Also Read:

He said the scheme, popularly called: “P to P,” a financial trading scheme, has operated outside the official banking and financial corridors and was a looming disaster that could further crash the Naira value that has continued to gain.

“There are people in this country doing worse than Binance,” Olukoyede said, adding that over N150 billion passed through one of the platforms in the last one year outside the financial regulations.