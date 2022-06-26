Sowore, Ologbese congratulated as Ondo commissioners-designate

Chief Gbenga Edema, immediate past Chairman of the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, says the appointment of two commissioners-designate by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu will have positive impact on governance in the state.

The ex-Chairman of the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission said this in a statement on Saturday.

The Commissioners-Designate are Akinwumi Sowore from Ese-Odo Local Government and Joseph Ologbese from Akoko South-West LGA.

Edema in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday in Akure, described Sowore and Ologbese as “competent hands”.

He said their inclusion as into the state executive council would contribute in no small way to the success of the present administration in the state.

The former member of Ondo State House of Assembly noted that the nominees would not disappoint the governor in the discharge of their duties.

He said: “I sincerely wish to congratulate my brothers; Akinwumi Sowore and Prince Joseph Ologbese on their appointment as commissioners-designate.

“I have no doubt in my minds that their appointments will impact positively and help the governor to continue to achieve his set goals before the expiration of his tenure in office.

“I send them my warmest wishes as they prepare for their upcoming challenge.

“We also ask God to keep them and their families safe as they work with the governor to advance the state.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the governor had on Friday forwarded the two commissioners-designate to the State House of Assembly for screening, clearance and confirmation.

The nominees are expected to replace the two former Commissioners: Donald Ojogo and Gboyega Adefarati, who resigned their appointments to contest elective positions.