Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday that he is not involved when it comes to transfer decisions at the club.

The English Premier League champions have not signed any new player in the current window.

This is in spite of injury absences in defence with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez out for the long term.

Striker Diogo Jota is another absentee as the Portuguese player recovers from a knee injury.

“I cannot decide if we do something in the transfer market or not,” said Klopp.

“Of course somebody else is making the decisions. It was always like this.

“We discuss the situation pretty much on a daily basis. ‘Could we improve something or not?’ and we make recommendations but I cannot spend the money. I never did.”

The transfer window closes on February 1, but Liverpool have more pressing concerns on the pitch.

Liverpool’s unbeaten Premier League streak at Anfield came to an end after 69 fixtures with Thursday’s 1-0 defeat against Burnley.

“It’s an incredible number, great. But it’s gone now and we can start a new series, 100 per cent,” Klopp added.

“We have to change the way we play. We didn’t get the results now for a few weeks that we wanted.”

Klopp’s men face Manchester United next in the FA Cup on Sunday hoping to improve on their previous 0-0 draw last week.

“We want to go through,” Klopp stated. “For that we have to play really well because Manchester United are obviously in a good moment and they get all the results they wanted so far.”

