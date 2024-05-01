Some Borno pensioners still earn N4,000 monthly – NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress, Borno State chapter, has said that some retirees in the state were still being paid N4,000 monthly as pension.

The NLC Chairman, Yusuf Inuwa, said this in an address to mark the 2024 May Day celebration, on Wednesday in Maiduguri.

He advocated for upward review of the pension to improve the social and economic well being of retirees.

“Your Excellency, we wish to table before you that as at this moment, there are some pensioners who are still receiving N4,000 as pension per month which is grossly inadequate.

“We, therefore, pray for His Excellency intervention for upward review of the monthly pension”, Inuwa pleaded.

He also called for the implementation of the national minimum wage, payment of outstanding leave and transport grants to local government employees in the state.

The NLC chairman, who noted the commitment of the workers towards the transformation agenda of the state government, lauded the Babagana Zulum administration for the feat achieved in the area of workers’ welfare.

He listed some of the achievements to include implementation of promotion benefits to workers in the mainstream, payment of gratuities to families of deceased workers, and provision of subsidised buses for workers and members of the public.

Also, the State Chairman of the Trade Union Congress, Babayo Hamma, urged the state government to adopt the minimum wage approved by the Federal Government.

The state deputy governor, Alhaji Umar Kadafur, lauded the harmonious relationship between labour and the state government.

Also Read:

Kadafur who listed some of the training opportunities provided for the workers including the N2 billion free interest facility, reiterated government commitment to the welfare and training of workers.

Also, Prof. Ibrahim Umara of the Political Science Department, University of Maiduguri, who highlighted the theme of this year’s May Day, “The People First”, called for proactive, active measures to address the energy crisis in the country.

He urged the government to adopt sound policies that would enable the Dangote Refinery to supply fuel at a subsidised rate to service local consumption.