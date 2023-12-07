Sokoto State to buy N1.1b vehicles for Governor’s Office

The Sokoto State Government has approved the purchase of vehicles worth N1.1 billion for the Governor’s Office.

The approval for the purchase on Wednesday was part of other contracts awarded at a sum of N19 billion.

The Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Bello Danchadi, told newsmen in Sokoto at the end of the weekly cabinet meeting that the contracts were in fulfilment of the campaign promises made by the Governor, Dauda Lawal.

Danchadi said the cabinet also approved the construction of 47 cluster roads at Tudun Wada and Unguwar Rogo areas of Sokoto metropolis at the cost of N8.9 billion.

He said a contract for the construction and rehabilitation of township roads at Runjin Sambo area was also awarded at the cost of N2.1 billion and that of Bidinga Road at the cost of N816.2 million.

The Commissioner added that other contracts awarded were for the reconstruction of Lodge and Force Avenue Roads, Kalambaina, Roul-Mairuwa, and Tsohuwar Kasuwa roundabouts at about N800 million.

Danchadi said a contract for the construction of Gande-Silame rural road was awarded at the cost of N2.2 billion.

Installation of solar-powered street lights on 44 roads within Sokoto metropolis would also be executed at the cost of N1.9 billion, he added.

The Commissioner said also that the cabinet set aside the revocation order made by the previous administration on the construction of Gidan Salanke Housing Estate and the company had been remobilised to site.