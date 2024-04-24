Sokoto: Gov Aliyu dethrones 15 traditional rulers

The Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has dethroned 15 District heads over alleged insubordination, land racketeering, aiding insecurity and conversion of public properties.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Press Secretary to the Governor, Abubakar Bawa, on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the District Heads dethroned include those of: Unguwar Lalle, Yabo, Wamakko, Tulluwa, lllela, Dogon Daji, Kebbe, Alkammu, and Giyawa district.

Others were those appointed by the former Governor Aminu Tambuwal at the tail end of his administration.

Highlighting the reasons for the development, Bawa said: “They were dropped due to the nature of their appointment which was haphazardly done and rejection by their subjects.”

He added that it was a result of recommendations of the Committee on the Review of appointments of Traditional rulers, Renaming, of Tertiary institutions and the Dissolution of Governing Councils of State Parastatals set up by the state government.

The statement further said the cases involving District Heads of Isa, Kuchi, Kilgori and Gagi have been recommended for further investigations.

Similarly, the Sarkin Yakin Binji, a senior counsellor in the Sultanate Council, was transferred to Bunkari, while the District Head of Sabon Birni was deployed to Gatawa.

Bawa equally noted that seven other District Heads have been retained by the government.

They include Alhaji Aliyu Abubakar III Churoman Sokoto, Alhaji Ibrahim Dasuki Maccido Barayar Zaki, Abubakar Salame Sarkin Arewan Salame, and Aminu Bello Sarkin Yamman Balle.

Others are Mahmoud Yabo Sarkin Gabas Dandin Mahe, Mukhtari Tukur Ambarura Sarkin Gabas Ambarura and Malam Isa Rarah Sarkin Gabas of Rarah District.

The district heads of Tsaki and Asare were also retained, while Abdulkadir Mujeli who was appointed as Magajin Garin Sokoto was asked to go back to his former position as Sarkin Rafin Gumbi district.