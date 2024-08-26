Six suspected drug dealers, cultists arrested as police raid hideout in Akwa Ibom

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command said its operatives have apprehended six suspected drug dealers and cultists during a raid on a criminal hideout in the Afaha Offiong community of Nsit Ibom Local Government Area.

The spokesman for the command, ASP Timfon John, disclosed this to newsmen in a statement on Monday, noting that the suspects arrested were all male.

John disclosed that police operatives, following intelligence reports and directives from the State Commissioner of Police, Waheed Ayilara, mobilised to the community which yielded results.

The suspects arrested during the raid, according to John, were Kufre Godwin Okon, Uko Monday Edet, Cyril Michael, Gabriel Effiong, Joseph Effiong Okon, and Udofia Emmanuel Udofia.

“The Akwa Ibom State Police Command, in its sustained efforts towards making the state safe, secure, and uncomfortable for criminals, has raided a criminal hideout in Afaha Offiong community in Nsit Ibom Local Government Area.

“The raid was carried out by the Command’s operatives who acted following directives of the Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom, CP Waheed Ayilara upon intelligence reports available at the Command’s disposal about nefarious activities in a section of the community.

“Investigation is ongoing to arrest fleeing members of the syndicate,” John stated.

The PPRO disclosed further that two bags containing substances suspected to be Indian hemp, cocaine, and some cocktail concoctions were recovered by the police operatives during the raid.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police Akwa Ibom State Command, CP Waheed Ayilara, has reassured Akwa Ibomites of the command’s unwavering commitment to rid the state of criminal elements.

“He urged them to always report any suspicious movement or suspicious persons to the nearest police station, as this will help the police cultivate and act on the information towards keeping the state safe and secure,” John added.

