Oyo commences 60-day building permit amnesty for property owners

The Oyo State government has commenced a 60-day Online Building Permit Amnesty (OYBPA) programme aimed at regularising buildings that were constructed without proper government approval.

OYOBPA programme kick-started officially on Monday, the 26th August 2024 and ends on the 27th October, 2024.

The programme will also regularise those in violation of building regulations in the state and process new approvals within this 60-day window.

The Commissioner for Lands, Housing, and Urban Development, Williams Akin-Funmilayo, stated this on Monday, in Ibadan, the State capital.

Akin-Funmilayo said the scheme is in line with Governor Seyi Makinde’s transformation and sustainable development agenda, designed to enable the government to improve urban planning and enhance the security and safety of lives and properties within our dear state.

He added that the government has also approved that property owners can now get or regularize their building permits within the sixty (60) days amnesty period at a 20% discounted rate.

“This is to allow the good people of Oyo State to get their building permits faster, easier, and cheaper as the government will embark on massive enforcement of building permits after the amnesty period”, he said.

“This amnesty period lasts for sixty (60) days, and it is advised that all property owners (residential, commercial, industrial, educational, health facilities, etc.) within the state who have no building permit and have engaged in unauthorized development or are currently planning to commence development should harness this opportunity”, he added.

The OYBPA, which is majorly an online process, will enable property owners to process their permits without falling victims to touts and middlemen.

He gave the guarantee of property owners getting an authentic permit which will prevent any further interference by the authority as regards their development as long as they adhere to the provisions of the approval.

Application process for the amnesty period has started online across the 33 LG.

“At the end of this exercise, an amnesty certificate will be issued to all who took advantage of this opportunity” he affirmed.

“In the same vein, we therefore plead with members of the public and our directors of zonal planning authorities to strictly adhere to the principle of granting building permits in the State”.

However, he said properties illegally occupying state government acquisition zones; properties within the circular road or circular road set back; properties directly under the power line zone; properties within the disallowable proximity to dam, stream will not be granted amnesty.

Also properties built on the road; within pipeline setback; and properties under court / financial crimes matters will not be granted amnesty.

He said this scheme, like every other Seyi Makinde initiative, promises to be great, seamless, and a worthwhile investment for the good people of Oyo State.

He said, “Let’s support the government to make Oyo State better, safer, and more viable”.

The Permanent Secretary, Mofoluke Adebiyi said the scheme will regularise the database of properties in the state and ensure more security across all local governments in the state.

She enjoined owners of structures constructed without building plans to key into the initiative.

According to her, the process also allows property owners who are not currently within the state to take advantage of the online amnesty window to either regularise or get a fresh approval for their building and other forms of property development.

In attendance were primary stakeholders including, architects, engineers, draft men, surveyors and town planners etc.

