Sit-at-Home: Gunmen scare Residents, burn patrol van in Ebonyi

828 828

Unidentified gunmen on Tuesday afternoon stormed Ishieke Market area, a suburb of Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, shooting into the air and dispersing traders.

The gunmen were suspected to be enforcing the seven days sit-at-home declared by a separatist group.

This development created a pandemonium, which forced shop owners around the area to close down, while pedestrians, commuters, motorcyclists and others scampered for safety.

Ripples from the actions of the gunmen filtered into some major parts of Abakaliki, causing the streets to be deserted for some hours, especially in Mile 50 area and its environ.

Business activities at the Ebonyi International Market were also temporarily disrupted by the scare created by the incident.

The gunmen, said to have operated in an open roof vehicle and two motorcycles, wielding various high calibre guns, were said to have warned the traders to retire home immediately for their own good.

A source in the area said that Police later stormed the area after the gunmen had left.

On Monday, there was reports of the burning of a patrol van at Ukwagba, Ngbo in Ohaukwu Local Government Area by gunmen.

Confirming the incident during a security meeting at the Council Headquarters, the Chairman of Ohaukwu Local Government Area, Ikechukwu Odono, condemned the act, promising to explore every available means to apprehend the perpetrators.

Odono enjoined stakeholders to strengthen mutual cooperation among themselves to surmount insecurity in their area.

Reacting on the incidents, the Special Assistant to Governor Francis Nwifuru on Security, Ogbonna Tobias, frowned at the ugly development.

Tobias reiterated the determination of the state government to safeguard the lives of residents.

Responding to the incident, spokesman of the Ebonyi State Police Command, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said operatives have been deployed to the affected areas to restore calm.

Onovwakpoyeya assured that the Police is on the trail of the gunmen expressing confidence that they will soon be arrested.

She urged the people to go about their normal businesses, assuring that security has been beefed up across the State.