Shettima to Senators-elect: Nigeria’s stability more important than our pockets

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has asked senators-elect to “vote wisely” when the upper legislative chamber is inaugurated next week.

The Senate will elect its presiding officers for the 10th assembly on Tuesday after winding down the 9th on Saturday.

Speaking during the ninth Senate’s valedictory session on Saturday, Shettima told the lawmakers that the stability of the country is greater than that of their pockets.

There have been allegations that some Senate president hopefuls are using money to woo senators-elect to vote for them.

Although the All Progressives Congress has nominated Godswill Akpabio, a former Minister of Niger Delta affairs, for the position of Senate president, Abdulaziz Yari, a former governor of Zamfara State, and Orji Uzor Kalu, the Senate’s Chief Whip in the 9th Assembly, have insisted on vying for the position.

The vice-president said the country’s interest should inform who they elect as Senate president and Deputy Senate President.

He said: “To my incoming colleagues, I will leave you with a parable: The stability of this nation is superior to the stability of our pockets.

“On Tuesday, let us vote wisely, let us vote for the Nigerian nation.”

Shettima described his colleagues as “friends who have become an integral part of my history.

“We have served shoulder to shoulder in the face of adversity and worked relentlessly for the betterment of our nation.”