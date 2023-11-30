Shettima inaugurates smart metre manufacturing company in Anambra

The Vice President, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, on Thursday inaugurated the Advanced Energy Management Solutions Ltd., an electric meter manufacturing company, in Anambra.

Shettima unveiled the factory in Oraifite, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of the state.

He was joined by Governor Chukwuma Soludo, top government officials and captains of industries at the event.

“I am happy to be here and to the glory of God, I commission this factory,” Shettima said.

In his speech, Okechukwu Onyejiuwa, the Chief Executive Officer of Advanced Energy Management Solutions Ltd., said the factory had an installed capacity of manufacturing 1.4 million meters per annum and commenced operations last year.

Onyejiuwa said the company’s entrance into the meter asset provider industry would bridge the perennial metering gap in the country and ensure greater value for electricity companies and consumers.

He said the facility had the capability to produce Single Phase and Three Phase as well as Maximum Demand Meters and was equipped with advanced, cutting-edge equipment and machinery to manufacture a wide range of smart energy meters.

Onyejiuwa said “The establishment of the factory is to support government efforts to resolve the power supply challenges facing the country by addressing the critical issue of a very high metering gap amongst consumers.

“It is also a direct response to the call by the Federal Government for local and foreign investors to invest in Nigeria, create jobs and stimulate economic activities all around the country,” he said.

Onyejiuwa said products of the company had about 60 per cent local content and that the firm’s operations had so much employment benefits with huge positive social impacts.

He called on the Federal Government to support local meter manufacturing companies and encourage more players to join as part of the deliberate effort to achieve the aims of the National Mass Metering Programme.

He said there was an urgent need to improve ease of doing business, harmonise revenue/tax collection and create a more conducive environment for businesses to thrive.

According to him, “in addition to direct jobs, we estimate that there will also be over 4,000 indirect jobs created by the activities of this company.

“The operations of this factory will stimulate economic activities in the country especially given the high-tech nature of the skills required for the manufacturing process.

“To deliver our meters from this factory to Enugu for instance, one will encounter over 15 checkpoints and roadblocks comprising police, army, produce inspection, emblem checkers.

“So many government and quasi government agents stop vehicles carrying goods indiscriminately to extort and collect taxes and levies prescribed by them and often not backed by law.

“Your Excellency, notwithstanding the challenges, we are determined to contribute our own quota to the development of our sector and contribute to the power improvement objectives of the government,” he said.