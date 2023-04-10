Shehu Sani attacks El-Rufai over son’s comment on his tweet

A former representative of Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, has attacked the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, over a snide comment on his tweet by the Governor’s son, Bashir.

The face-off started with a comment by Sani on his Twitter handle on the projection of manufacturing aircraft in Nigeria.

The former senator had tweeted on Thursday that if the Federal Government was prepared to produce an aircraft in the country before President Muhammadu Buhari leave office on May 29, 2023, the the government should have by now produced at least tyres that will be used for the aircraft.

He tweeted: “If we are to meet up that target of Producing an Aircraft before May 29th, at least the tyres should have been produced by now.”

But Bashir, in a snide remark, replied the tweet: “Lmaoo. I am so happy this man will be jobless for another eight years. I love his tweets.”

Sani in reply, tweeted: “I don’t expect less from a product of a loose & exhausted semen of a polygamist.”