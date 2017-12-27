Shakira to make up for cancelled German concerts

Pop star Shakira plans to make up for cancelled shows in Germany with two new concerts in Cologne and Munich in June 2018.

One concert will be held in Cologne’s Lanxess Arena on June 5 and the other in Munich’s Olympiahalle on June 17, entertainment company Live Nation said on Wednesday.

In November, Shakira cancelled her entire El Dorado world tour due to a vocal cord injury.

The Colombian singer thanked her fans on her website on Wednesday for their support.

dpa/NAN.